MUSCATINE — Rain had moistened the soil and made things slippery and muddy for Muscatine High School FFA members Ava Vaufeldt, Alli Youngvauer and Jaide Schmelder as they examined the soil on the sides of the 40-inch deep trench to learn the soil composition.
The three examined the layers of soil along the sides of the pit that had been dug at Truacre in the soil judging plot as part of the 2019 district soil judging competition. The team — along with teams from all over eastern Iowa — was working to be among the top five teams that will proceed to the state FFA soil judging competition on Oct. 13 in Ames. The kind of soil found in the site can be used to predict how well crops will grow. It was found the soil was “suitable” for crops.
“I want to be an ag teacher,” Youngvauer stated as the reason she opted to be part of the contest. “It’s important for me to try these contests and learn. If you are going to be a farmer, it’s good to know where you are going to plant those crops.”
The information gathered will be used to make management recommendations for the type of crops that can be grown in the field.
Louisa-Muscatine High School FFA advisor Adam Crews, also the district FFA adviser, said 146 students from 29 chapters participated in the event. He said all of the southeastern Iowa — from Maquoketa to Central Lee to Montezuma — FFA chapters were participating. The event was sponsored by Muscatine Community College.
“This is a chance for students to come out, judge the soil and prepare for the state contest later this month,” Hope Brecht, FFA district president, said.
Brecht said she had personally never participated in the contest, but she marveled at the students getting right into the pit to learn about the soil.
The state soils test is traditionally the last FFA contest of the year. The score card used to judge the soil is divided into five parts: surface features, soil features, land capability classification and productivity potential, evaluation of management practices, and suitability of soil for non-agriculture uses.
