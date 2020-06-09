Figge reopens to the public with some added guidelines

“Our engagement now is going to be taking place in multiple spheres,” she said, in person and online, and “I think that, given the structure that the museum has right now and the leadership, we are poised to do that well."

The museum had opened over the weekend to members, Mohr said, and it was nice to see friendly, familiar faces, even behind masks. “People kept their distance — lots of air hugs,” she said. “When you see artworks, it’s like seeing old friends or good friends, and so for us to see our good friends seeing their 'good friends,' … it was very special.”

The response from the public about the added precautions has been good, too, and the museum has not received any push-back, Mohr said.

Behind surgical-style masks or homemade face coverings, visitors and staff members conversed, gesturing with their hands to make up for the lack of facial expressions. On their lanyards, staff members wore buttons with photos of their full faces.

Cumberworth and her son happily bounced about the "Young Artists at the Figge" exhibit, talking about what they saw.