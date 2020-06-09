Figge reopens to the public with some added guidelines

Angelic Cumberworth and her 8-year-old son, Noah, slowly walked the halls of the Figge Art Museum on Tuesday, stopping at this piece and that to point and softly chat.
After nearly three months, visitors such as the Cumberworths may once again visit the Figge, in Davenport, with a few added precautions.
“We are thrilled to be reopening our doors to the public today for the first time since we closed them at 5 on March 17" because of COVID-19, Figge Director of Education Melissa Mohr said. “It’s been a long time coming, but we took that time in the interim to make sure that when we did reopen the doors, we were ready, and we do feel like we have accomplished that.”
For now, the museum is open by reservation in 90-minute increments, Mohr said. It is closed between sessions throughout the day for “rigorous cleaning and disinfecting” of all of the public spaces, from seating areas to elevator buttons. Visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing, and staff members are limiting the number of people who may be in a space at once.
Hand-sanitizing stations also have been placed throughout the museum, and arrows, signage and other floor markings help guide visitors along. Plexiglas shields separate employees from guests at the front desk and the museum store counter, and strips on door handles work to oxidize whatever bacteria hits the surface, Mohr said.
The Family Activity Center and Studio 1, which offer hands-on activities, remain closed.
“We just want to make sure that, again, we are being responsible and safe,” Mohr said.
Now that the museum is open to the public, the Figge plans to slowly bring back other programming in July, too, with some limits and adjustments. In July, for instance, the Thursday evening lecture series will return online. These events typically bring in between 30 and 300 people, plus a traveling artist or curator, which isn’t feasible at this point, Mohr said. In addition, classes will be limited to eight participants versus the standard 20 to 35, Mohr said.
“We really believe that art has the power to transform lives, and it has played a critical role in us moving through these turbulent times," Mohr said. "And we’re not through them yet, but we know that art will continue to be here to help us.”
Mohr said two exhibitions would open this month, including “About Face: Contemporary Ceramic Sculpture” on June 20, and “Magnetic West: The Enduring Allure of the American West,” a photography exhibition, on June 27.
“We’re thrilled that we can do them in person,” Mohr said, adding that moving forward, the folks at the Figge also “are thinking about how (exhibits) would transition online,” which is not something she always thought about in the past.
“Our engagement now is going to be taking place in multiple spheres,” she said, in person and online, and “I think that, given the structure that the museum has right now and the leadership, we are poised to do that well."
The museum had opened over the weekend to members, Mohr said, and it was nice to see friendly, familiar faces, even behind masks. “People kept their distance — lots of air hugs,” she said. “When you see artworks, it’s like seeing old friends or good friends, and so for us to see our good friends seeing their 'good friends,' … it was very special.”
The response from the public about the added precautions has been good, too, and the museum has not received any push-back, Mohr said.
Behind surgical-style masks or homemade face coverings, visitors and staff members conversed, gesturing with their hands to make up for the lack of facial expressions. On their lanyards, staff members wore buttons with photos of their full faces.
Cumberworth and her son happily bounced about the "Young Artists at the Figge" exhibit, talking about what they saw.
“It’s a rainy day, and I was trying to find something for us to do, and the Figge opened today, so it was perfect,” Cumberworth, of Moline, said. “It feels like we’re finding our own sense of normalcy again.”
Mohr was happy to see people back at the Figge, too, enjoying everything it has to offer.
“It’s a hard time in many ways,” Mohr said. “We are a safe space where people can come and they can enjoy art but also have conversations around topical issues because many of our exhibitions are about social/cultural issues,” she said.
“And we’ll continue (to be) online, too.”
Admission at the Figge is free for the month of June. To make reservations or for more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.