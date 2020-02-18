Filmmaker seeks interviews into Prince's death for new film

Award-winning Hollywood filmmaker Benjamin Jimerson-Phillips plans to come to the Quad-Cities to interview people with first-hand information regarding the music superstar Prince, who died in 2016 of an overdose six days after his plane made an emergency landing at Quad City International Airport and he was treated at a Moline hospital.
Jimerson-Phillips is gathering data and compiling interviews for his latest documentary film, “A Royal Loss: The Prince Truth Documentary,” which will look at the investigation of Prince’s death at age 57.
Presenting never-before-seen interviews with law enforcement and medical experts, as well as friends, collaborators and others close to Prince, “A Royal Loss” paints an “accurate, intimate portrait of the late musician’s private life, while challenging the rumors and misinformation that continue to surround his April 21, 2016 death,” according to a news release.
According to an IMDB.com summary of the planned film, Prince had “enough fentanyl in his system to kill 8,000 men, yet we're led to believe it was an accident?”
Jimerson-Phillips has compiled 84,000 documents, interviews, video and photos, “literally a mountain of evidence indicating suspicious circumstances, and possible foul play” according to the summary.
The independent film’s distribution schedule hasn't been finalized, but an April 21, 2020 release (for donors and media only) is planned in Minneapolis, Los Angeles and New York, according to a spokeswoman.
Medics from the Moline Fire Department saved Prince's life when his plane made an emergency landing at the Q-C Airport on April 15, 2016. He was unresponsive, according to records and reports, and medics administered two shots of the emergency overdose drug naloxone to bring him back.
A wrongful-death lawsuit brought by his estate against Trinity Medical Center, the attending emergency room physician, and parent company UnityPoint Health accused them of failing to "timely and appropriately diagnose and treat opiate overdose," along with failing to "timely and appropriately investigate the cause of opiate overdose" and failing to offer related counseling, the lawsuit states.
Carver County court docket shows that claims were dismissed in August 2019 against Walgreens, which filled prescriptions for Prince, and the medical center. They were followed by dismissals in November of claims against Dr. Michael Schulenberg, who prescribed painkillers to an associate of Prince knowing they were intended for the musician, according to the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.
Anyone who wishes to schedule a meeting with Jimerson-Phillips should email interview@adeptfilms.com.