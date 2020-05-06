Final arch pieces raised, Iowa-bound opening again delayed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The final pieces of the arch for the new Iowa-bound I-74 bridge have been raised, but the opening of the span is again being delayed.

Two pre-connected segments that form the upper-most "keystone" of the arch were raised by crane around 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation, DOTs, say the process of setting the keystones will continue throughout the day.

The westbound span is about a year behind schedule, and Iowa DOT Project Manager Danielle Alvarez said Tuesday the opening now is expected, "by the end of 2020."

She has been saying the bridge would open in the second half of 2020. Alvarez did not immediately respond to a request for an explanation for the latest delay. Her office had indicated Tuesday they would be unavailable for questions, given the activities surrounding the raising of the final arch segments.

Dozens of spectators came and went along the bike path in Bettendorf Wednesday morning to see the historic completion of the basket-handle design arch. The area has been a popular viewing spot for those interested in the building of the new $1.2 billion bridge and its related approaches and interstate expansion.