Structure fire on Country Club Court in LeClaire. Call came in around 11a.m. Initial call was that a garage attached to the house was fully engulfed

 TARA BECKER / tbecker@qctimes.com

A fire late Saturday morning damaged a home in LeClaire.

Fire fighters were called around 11:15 a.m. to a house on Country Club Court. Flames and a large plume of smoke were visible.

A house next door also was damaged.

Fire departments from LeClaire, Riverdale, Bettendorf and Princeton responded to the scene. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and LeClaire Police Department also responded.

No other information was available as of 2 p.m. 

