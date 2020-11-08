Fire damages Milan business building

Firefighters from multiple Illinois Quad-City agencies battled a large blaze Saturday night in Milan at a building that is home to two companies, Moore Monument and Granite Company and Wilbert Burial Vaults.

Moore Monument and Granite is located at 630 10th Avenue West, while the adjoining Wilbert Burial Vaults is located at 636 10th Avenue West.

A man watching the fire from his home across the street from the businesses said he saw smoke and then flames at about 6:40 p.m.

Flames shooting high into the air could be seen for blocks while the thick smoke from the blaze was caught by the wind coming from the southwest that took it into south Rock Island where it hung in the air over homes and businesses.

Residents of the Shady Lane Mobile Home Park, at 652 10th Ave. W., stood outside and watched firefighters work.

Electricity had been cut to the area. One man said he received a text from MidAmerican Energy saying that power would be restored by 10:45 p.m.

Many residents of Milan heard there was a fire in their town and went to see what was happening.