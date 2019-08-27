Muscatine firefighters are investigating a blaze that damaged an apartment building Tuesday morning, Fire Marshal Mike Hartman said.
Firefighters were sent to 1510 Hershey Ave., at 9:11 a.m. for a house fire, Hartman said.
The home had been converted into a three-unit apartment building, with two of the units being occupied. Those people were evacuated from the building. In a downstairs apartment firefighters rescued two cats and a dog.
Hartman said that five people lived in the two occupied units.
The fire was on the second floor and was coming out of a window on the east side of the building. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control quickly, Hartman said.
One of the rooms had heavy fire damage and there was smoke staining throughout the second-story apartment. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $50,000, he said.
Hartman said the on-scene investigation is complete but the cause had not been determined late Tuesday.
No one was injured.
