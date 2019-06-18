An overnight fire damaged a home in Muscatine.
Firefighters were called at 12:16 a.m., Tuesday, to a kitchen fire at 1718 Miles Avenue, according a news release posted on the department's Facebook page.
Initial reports indicated residents were out of the house, but four dogs were still inside, and individuals were attempting to save the animals.
Upon arrival, fire crews could see fire in the kitchen and were able to gain control of the fire within 15 minutes.
The fire damage was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
Four dogs were brought out, given oxygen, and treated by Muscatine Fire Department staff. One reportedly was taken to a vet while the other three recovered on scene and were released to the owners.
The fire caused about $30,000 in damages to the structure and contents.
The cause has not been determined but it does not appear intentional.
There were no civilian or responder injuries. The Red Cross was called to assist the family, who will be temporarily displaced.
The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department. About 20 firefighters responded to the fire, including off duty personnel.
