{{featured_button_text}}
garage fire

Bettendorf firefighters battled several feet of floodwater before extinguishing a garage fire at 24789 179th Street Place early Wednesday.

Bettendorf firefighters battled several feet of floodwater before extinguishing a garage fire early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called at 1:20 a.m. to 24789 179th St. Place for a report of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find the only access to the property was in a zodiac boat, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf.

A detached garage was fully-involved threatening the residence. The siding was melted on the side of the home so firefighters protected the home first then extinguished the garage fire. They did this standing in 4 feet of floodwater.

There were no injuries.

The occupants were referred to the American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities.

Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale Fire Departments were called in for mutual aid..

No damage cost at this time.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

-Staff Report

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments