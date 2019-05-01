Bettendorf firefighters battled several feet of floodwater before extinguishing a garage fire early Wednesday.
Firefighters were called at 1:20 a.m. to 24789 179th St. Place for a report of a structure fire.
Firefighters arrived to find the only access to the property was in a zodiac boat, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf.
A detached garage was fully-involved threatening the residence. The siding was melted on the side of the home so firefighters protected the home first then extinguished the garage fire. They did this standing in 4 feet of floodwater.
There were no injuries.
The occupants were referred to the American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities.
Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale Fire Departments were called in for mutual aid..
No damage cost at this time.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
-Staff Report
