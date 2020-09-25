First fall colors report is now available

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The trees in Iowa are just starting to change, and the DNR is excited to share with you the first fall color report of the season.

Look for a report in your e-mail box each week and we hope you are able to go out and enjoy Iowa's beautiful fall season!

A few highlights from this week's forecast:

• Trees across the state are beginning to show color through the predominantly green canopy. Locations with the most color are along edges of wooded areas and bottomlands.

• In north central and northwest Iowa, trees are dappled with some color. Walnuts, cottonwoods, green ash and basswood are beginning to yellow. Red, orange, and purple are starting to become more prevalent in towns with maples and white ash trees.

• In southeast Iowa, yellow is starting in black walnut, silver maple, elm and cottonwood. Roadsides are showing some purple and reds from dogwood, wild plum and poison ivy.

• In west central and southwest Iowa, the last flush of prairie plants show yellow and purple blooms. Sumac, ivy and dogwood are colorful with purples, reds and oranges beginning to show.

Quad-City Times​

