Union Station, the former Tourism Bureau Visitors Center, is being temporarily abandoned because of flooding, according to MidAmerican Energy officials.
At the request of the city, MidAmerican Energy cut gas and power to the building, said Austin Henry, MidAmerican's electric operations manager for the Quad-Cities.
Henry said Davenport firefighters told him water is coming up under the bricks, and water behind the HESCO barriers is waist-deep, while water inside the building is knee-deep.
“The city said that is compromising the HESCO barriers, so they’re abandoning the building,” Henry said.
MidAmerican Energy crewmen took a boat to the gas meter to shut off service to the building. Someone at the MidAmerican substation on Harrison Street cut the power, which also will shut off the electric pumps.
MidAmerican Energy crews were also heading to West 2nd and Warren streets to shut off power to two or three buildings in that area.
“We shut off power to seven buildings in that area yesterday, and there is a request to shut off two or three more,” Henry said.
After the Tourism Bureau Visitors Center moved out, the Levee Improvement Commission leased space to a restaurant. Genet and George Moraetes, owners of Taste of Ethopia restaurant, which has operated from a tent at the Freight House Farmers Market, has been planning to open in the Union Station space this month.
