Former Davenport firefighter recalls week in New York after 9/11

And on Palczynski's last day in the city, he was finally able to pay respects to his friend.

"They found his company the week that we were there, so the last visitation we went to was his. That was the first time I met his wife and his little boys ... That was probably the hardest thing was meeting his wife, because she knew all of our names. The guys we were with — there were eight of us that went to his visitation — she knew us by name, but had never met us.

"Same with my wife, she knows a lot of these guys names that I work with or have been with but she doesn't know who they are. And that's something else that changed for me. Any time any of my acquaintances come to town to teach, to do whatever, we stop and have a drink or go out to eat because I don't want the first time she meets them to be under those same circumstances."

Palczynski said that now, 20 years later, he is still affected by the memory of that week of funerals in New York City.