The Iowa Board of Medicine disciplined a former Davenport cosmetic surgeon, obstetrician and gynecologist has been fined, temporarily banned and placed on five years probation for professional incompetency and a wide range of other allegations.
LeRoy L. Yates, Jr., M.D., a 64-year-old Iowa-licensed obstetrician and gynecologist who practiced cosmetic surgery in Davenport, was the subject of a two-year Iowa Board of Medicine investigation that concluded with a "Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Decision and Order" issued by the Board on Dec. 12, 2019.
The Board concluded Yates exhibited professional incompetency and practice harmful or detrimental to the public. The Board also determined Yates engaged in unprofessional conduct, inappropriate prescribing and improper management of patient medical records.
The Board issued Yates a citation and warning that included a $5,000 civil penalty. He was ordered to complete a Board-approved medical record-keeping course.
According to the Board, Yates is prohibited from " ... engaging in any aspect of the practice of cosmetic surgery until and unless he completes a Board-approved training program that fully addresses and remediates the deficiencies in his level of knowledge and skill ..." and is given a clinical competency evaluation.
The Board determined if Yates completes a training program as approved by the Board and demonstrate his competency to practice in the area of cosmetic surgery, his cosmetic surgery practice will be limited to a Board-approved practice setting and his practice will be subject to the terms and conditions of a five-year term of probation established by the Board.
Yates had his license to practice medicine stripped in November 2017 after the Iowa Board of Medicine determined he violated multiple rules and endangered patients between 2013 and 2015.
Yates was the owner and president of Diamond Medical Spa & Vein in Davenport as well as president and CEO of Vascular Technologies. He was a staff physician with Genesis Health System from June 2002 to July 2012.
