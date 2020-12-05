Former Quad-City Times reporter, wife leave $3 million to community

Genesis started this program with the realization that at the end of life, people often want to say things, to reflect on their lives, to explain what their life was like.

"For those of us in hospice, if we've heard it once, we've heard it a thousand times (from families), 'We should have done this sooner.'" But maybe the person wasn't ready.

Money from the Willards will help Genesis Hospice meet the needs of its patients, including those 16 that might be in the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf at any given time, as well as the 100 to 150 people in 11 counties, including Iowa and Illinois, who receive Genesis Hospice care in their homes every day.

Vander Veer was an obvious choice for the Willards because the couple loved the park, and Willard often walked there from their home in the Garfield School neighborhood to sit at the fountain and enjoy the day.

He wrote many stories about the park over the years and was a member of the Friends organization.

Natasha Sotos, executive director of Friends, said the gift "was a surprise, but his love (of the park) was not."