Former U.S. Sen. Jepsen died Friday in the Quad-Cities

Former Iowa U.S. Senator Roger Jepsen died Friday at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. He was 91.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted Saturday night that Jepsen “served Iowans well in the U.S. senate for 1 term. Barbara and I send our condolences to his family.”
Jepsen's funeral arrangements are being handled by The Runge Mortuary.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1928, in Cedar Falls and served as a paratrooper in the United States Army from 1946 to 1947 and continued in the Army Reserve from 1948 to 1960.
After his military service, Jepsen graduated from Arizona State University in 1950, and followed up with a master’s degree in 1953.
He served as a Scott County Supervisor from 1962 to 1965, and as an Iowa state senator from 1966 to 1968. He was Iowa’s lieutenant governor with Gov. Robert Ray, from 1968 to 1972.
From there, Jepsen was elected to the United States Senate in 1978, and served until Jan. 3, 1985. He was defeated by Democrat Tom Harkin in his bid for re-election.
In 1984, fellow Republicans said Jepsen “was the man responsible for persuading President Ronald Reagan to lift the curb on grain sales to the Soviet Union, the man who educated them on the intricacies of the farm economy and made them realize that agriculture was the backbone of the national economy, the man who 'zapped the ZIP' with a successful campaign against a nine-digit postal code,” according to a 1984 New York Times article.
Jepsen also served as the chairman of the National Credit Union Administration Board after being appointed to the post by U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
Jepsen married Dee Ann Delaney, of Davenport, and the couple had six children: Jeffrey, Ann Marie, Craig, Linda, Deborah and Coy.
