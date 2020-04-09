Foundations help seniors during COVID-19 crisis

More than 2,000 corporate and private Illinois foundations contribute money to the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

Geenen said the fund initially had $23 million when it was announced by Gov. JB Pritzker, but it has since grown with additional donations.

"Out of all the regions, we received the most at $200,000," Geenen said. "The other four foundations chipped in another $125,000. The four of us got together to distribute to other groups. The whole point is to meet emergency needs first. Hopefully we'll see some light at the end of the tunnel and can meet operational needs later."

To further assist during the COVID-19 crisis, Moline Foundation is adjusting its 2020 spring grant application requirements, prioritizing funding for essential operating costs of area nonprofits affected by the pandemic.

Priority will be given to nonprofit applicants that assist residents with food and basic supplies, housing and shelter, children and families of essential workers, and agencies that help the elderly and most vulnerable residents.