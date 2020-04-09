Foundations help seniors during COVID-19 crisis

Senior citizens sheltering in place in the Illinois Quad-Cities because of the COVID-19 pandemic are receiving critical food assistance because of the generosity of area charitable groups.
Four local foundations have come together to provide immediate funding to River Bend Foodbank and Alternatives for Older Adults, helping to fund and make food deliveries to seniors and others unable to secure food.
The Moline Foundation, The Rock Island Community Foundation, the Doris & Victor Day Foundation and the East Moline Community Fund have partnered to create the Rapid Response Fund to provide immediate assistance. The fund distributed $325,000 this week, with $200,000 from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.
"The Board of Directors believes in the philosophy of strong partnerships and collaboration," said Dave Geenen, executive director of the Doris & Victor Day Foundation. "Adding funds to the Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide relief to our region and to partners who are on the front lines of meeting need. We are grateful for the leadership of this Illinois Community Foundation coalition."
More than 2,000 corporate and private Illinois foundations contribute money to the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.
Geenen said the fund initially had $23 million when it was announced by Gov. JB Pritzker, but it has since grown with additional donations.
"Out of all the regions, we received the most at $200,000," Geenen said. "The other four foundations chipped in another $125,000. The four of us got together to distribute to other groups. The whole point is to meet emergency needs first. Hopefully we'll see some light at the end of the tunnel and can meet operational needs later."
To further assist during the COVID-19 crisis, Moline Foundation is adjusting its 2020 spring grant application requirements, prioritizing funding for essential operating costs of area nonprofits affected by the pandemic.
Priority will be given to nonprofit applicants that assist residents with food and basic supplies, housing and shelter, children and families of essential workers, and agencies that help the elderly and most vulnerable residents.
The Moline Foundation is asking that large capital project requests be submitted during another grant cycle in the future. Applications from area nonprofits are due April 17 and can be submitted online at info@molinefoundation.org.
Because of COVID-19, the Doris & Victor Day Foundation has suspended its spring grant cycle and pushed back the application deadline to July 1. The Rock Island Community Foundation also is accepting applications until July 1.
Geenen said applications normally were due May 1.
"It gives the Day Foundation more time to assess what the needs will be," Geenen said. "We are all kind of in a holding pattern right now."
Those interested in donating to the Rapid Response Fund may contact Paul Plagenz at 563-508-0170 or contribute online at www.molinefoundation.org.
