Quad-City Honor Flight hub Director Bob Morrison has two thumbs up for veterans getting ready to board the 28th Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities on May 29, 2014, at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline.
Community Foundation of the River Bend donated $1,000 to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. The foundation made the grant in honor of the veterans on its staff and those who volunteer for the organization. Pictured from left, are: Nisha Ladlee, the foundation's communications associate and an Air Force Veteran; Bob Morrison, Honor Flight hub director; Sherry Ristau, the foundation's president and CEO; and Dick Kleine, a foundation volunteer and Air Force veteran.
Bob Morrison, hub director of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, announces Friday that the 3,000th veteran to take an Honor Flight will be recognized in September. The flight will be sponsored by Hy-Vee stores in the Quad-Cities and Clinton.
Modern Woodmen of America honored its Community Service Award honorees at a finale celebration of the award.
After beginning the award in 1997, the Rock Island fraternal financial services organization presented its last award to all the past recipients. Each honoree was awarded a $1,500 grant to donate to their favorite nonprofit. Pictured in the front row, from left, Jim Horstmann, John Wetzel, Judy Kreiter, Dr. Richard “Bud” Phillis, Don Wooten, Jon Tunberg and Jim Collins. In the back row, from left, Jeff Tunberg, Mark Schwiebert, Michael Bauer, Clyde Schoeck, Modern Woodmen president and CEO Kenny Massey, Steven Bahls and Jon Blanc (son of honoree Gene Blanc). Attendees not pictured were Marion Lardner (widow of honoree Peter Lardner) and Bob Morrison. Honorees not present: William Foster, Tina Getz (on behalf of honorees Thomas and Karen Getz), Jill McLaughlin and Joe Whitty.
These Muscatine area veterans were on the Sept. 24, 2015 Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Pictured, from are, first row, from left: Mel Norton, Don Watson, Ted McCauley, and James Thompson. Second row: Mike Norton, Jon Duggleby, Bob Morrison, Nancy Wangberg, Lorie Frantz, Ramona Sywassink, Robert McMahon, and Doug Hultquist. Third row: Allan Ball, Richard Duggleby, Norma Morrison, Mel Alloway, Allan Phillips, Kevin McCauley, Leslie Grotzky, Richard Trader, Chester McKillip, and Robert Burr. Not Pictured: Richard O'Brien and Robert Farrar, of Muscatine; Harold Oveson, of Wilton, and Ed Lett, of Tipton.
Quad-City Honor Flight hub Director Bob Morrison has two thumbs up for veterans getting ready to board the 28th Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities on May 29, 2014, at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE
Community Foundation of the River Bend donated $1,000 to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. The foundation made the grant in honor of the veterans on its staff and those who volunteer for the organization. Pictured from left, are: Nisha Ladlee, the foundation's communications associate and an Air Force Veteran; Bob Morrison, Honor Flight hub director; Sherry Ristau, the foundation's president and CEO; and Dick Kleine, a foundation volunteer and Air Force veteran.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Bob Morrison, hub director of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, announces Friday that the 3,000th veteran to take an Honor Flight will be recognized in September. The flight will be sponsored by Hy-Vee stores in the Quad-Cities and Clinton.
Doug Schorpp, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Modern Woodmen of America honored its Community Service Award honorees at a finale celebration of the award.
After beginning the award in 1997, the Rock Island fraternal financial services organization presented its last award to all the past recipients. Each honoree was awarded a $1,500 grant to donate to their favorite nonprofit. Pictured in the front row, from left, Jim Horstmann, John Wetzel, Judy Kreiter, Dr. Richard “Bud” Phillis, Don Wooten, Jon Tunberg and Jim Collins. In the back row, from left, Jeff Tunberg, Mark Schwiebert, Michael Bauer, Clyde Schoeck, Modern Woodmen president and CEO Kenny Massey, Steven Bahls and Jon Blanc (son of honoree Gene Blanc). Attendees not pictured were Marion Lardner (widow of honoree Peter Lardner) and Bob Morrison. Honorees not present: William Foster, Tina Getz (on behalf of honorees Thomas and Karen Getz), Jill McLaughlin and Joe Whitty.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
These Muscatine area veterans were on the Sept. 24, 2015 Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. Pictured, from are, first row, from left: Mel Norton, Don Watson, Ted McCauley, and James Thompson. Second row: Mike Norton, Jon Duggleby, Bob Morrison, Nancy Wangberg, Lorie Frantz, Ramona Sywassink, Robert McMahon, and Doug Hultquist. Third row: Allan Ball, Richard Duggleby, Norma Morrison, Mel Alloway, Allan Phillips, Kevin McCauley, Leslie Grotzky, Richard Trader, Chester McKillip, and Robert Burr. Not Pictured: Richard O'Brien and Robert Farrar, of Muscatine; Harold Oveson, of Wilton, and Ed Lett, of Tipton.
Robert "Bob" Morrison of Muscatine, a founder of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, died Monday.
"He passed peacefully in his sleep," Norma, his wife, wrote on her Facebook page.
A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Iowa Ave., Muscatine. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine, is in charge of arrangements.
Morrison was hub director since the Honor Flight founding in 2008, when the Quad-Cities formed a chapter of the Honor Flight Network called Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. Its purpose is to fly veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to veterans. Top priority is given to World War II and Korean War veterans and veterans with a terminal illness.
Morrison took many flights to Washington, D.C., with thousands of veterans, including one with his father, Don. The first Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities was in November 2008. The chapter's 50th flight will be Oct. 31.
Stephen Garrington, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, succeeded Morrison as Honor Flight hub director. In November 2015, Garrington organized an online fundraiser to help Morrison with medical expenses after Morrison was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. After the diagnosis, Morrison retired from Ridgecrest Retirement Village and Honor Flight, which operates out of the Davenport retirement facility.
Morrison thought it would be great for Quad-City veterans to go on honor flights after he discovered other areas had programs but was advised he needed to consider starting a Quad-City area initiative.
“He said, ‘I’m going to make an Honor Flight for the Quad-Cities,’” Garrington recalled.
Even though other people might have given up, Garrington said, Morrison made it happen.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
“It was in his heart to take care of veterans,” Garrington said. “His mantra was 'It’s all about the veteran.'”
Morrison, who touched thousands of lives through Honor Flights — veterans, their families and guardians — earned a Community Service Award from Modern Woodmen of America. He sometimes flew on back-to-back Honor Flights.
He earned many other awards, including the Marriage Encounter "Ham and Eggs" award for sacrificial service, the Silver Beaver award from the Boy Scouts of America, Rotary International's Guardian of Integrity Award, the Quad-City "Hometown Hero of the Year" award, which he earned twice, and the Mason City High School Distinguished Alumni Award.
Morrison was a past president of Illowa Partnership for Philanthropic Planning, formerly the Quad-City Planned Giving Council, according to his LinkedIn.com profile. He had served as development director at Ridgecrest Foundation and had been marketing director for Ridgecrest Village. He also was development director for United Marriage Encounter, an international marriage ministry.
A graduate of the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business, he was a longtime volunteer with Boy Scouts of America and served as a scoutmaster. He was an Eagle Scout.
20100121
Local vets go on Honor Flight
Modern Woodmen Community Service Award finale
Bob Morrison
Community Foundation and Honor Flight
Modern Woodmen of America 2014 Community Service Award
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.