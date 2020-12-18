Free, personal counseling, coaching available to Q-C region farm families

Farm families in Scott, Muscatine, Clinton and Cedar counties who are struggling with issues ranging from anxiety to retirement planning and substance abuse are eligible for free, personal counseling through a new collaboration between Iowa State University Extension and the Farm Foundation, a nonprofit based in Oak Brook, Ill.

"Farm families face extraordinary challenges," Shari Rogge-Fidler, president and CEO of the Farm Foundation, said in a news release from ISU Extension & Outreach.

"As rural entrepreneurs, they don’t always have easy access to the resources they might need. We are pleased to bring a coalition of partners together to provide direct help, and to be working with ISU to get the word out to Iowa farm families that these valuable, prepaid services are available to them.”

Personal assistance professionals are available via televideo and telephone to help all generations of farm families with a wide variety of life challenges, including: health and nutrition; tobacco cessation; organization and time management; career and retirement planning; child care and elder care; anxiety, depression, stress, addictions and substance use, according to the news release.