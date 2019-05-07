To celebrate 15 years of business and making it through the Flood of '19, the River Music Experience (RME) will host a free, all-ages concert Friday.
“We’re so grateful for all the help from volunteers across our community,” said Christina Boyer, office manager for the RME, 129 N. Main St., Davenport.
The show will include headliner Gangstagrass, a hip-hop bluegrass hybrid; Super Happy Funthyme Trouble and Jenny Lynn Stacy & the Dirty Roosters.
Doors will open at 7, and music starts at 8 p.m.
The concert is the first in a new series called Guest List, featuring free concerts by artists who normally are in ticketed performances, Boyer said.
The event also observes making it through the flood, she said.
“The water was right up to the corner of the building,” Boyer said. “Thankfully, the barriers held on our end. It was kind of dicey there for awhile.”
Staff and volunteers worked round-the-clock to keep the water at bay. “We had a good number of pumps going in the basement,” she said.
“Volunteers really showed up to help, and we had help from the city with sandbags,” she said.
The RME closed for a few days. In the meantime, the basement remains damp, with a couple of spots that still have water.
Additionally, Bad Boy'z Pizza and Pub, new at the facility, will re-open this week, said Garrett Ireland, a manager for the company.
“We still have some water in the building, mostly in the basement,” Ireland said. “We’ve been there almost every day since the flood, trying to get all the water out of there.”
Before the flood, Bad Boy'z had been open at the RME site for only eight days.
“We got our first week under our belt, and then shut down (because of the flood) April 30,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.