Freedom of Speech: In one day, the Quad-Cities saw rallies against trafficking and police brutality and sin, and for gun rights and the police

Protests, politicking, and placards were part of a passionate day of rallies and gatherings Saturday across the Quad-Cities.
Grace Fellowship Church
At the intersection of Western Avenue and River Drive, Grace Fellowship Church, Davenport, representative spoke with passersby and distributed brochures about sin and what the Bible says about being saved. Signs in the area included "JESUS or SIN, whom will you serve? HEAVEN or HELL, where will you go?"
Police support; anti-protestors across the street
Just west of the church gathering, at Gaines Street and River Drive, 15 or so people, some with American flags, gathered for a "patriot rally" with signs supporting police and President Donald Trump. Many wore face coverings, as did Michael Oldenburg, Davenport, who carried an AR pistol.
The march, which was billed an American Patriot 2A March, supports the Second Amendment, or gun rights.
“We’re here today to show our support for all of those who support this community (including) firefighters, EMS and the police,” Oldenburg said. “What we hope to accomplish today is greater unity between the Davenport Police Department and the public of the Davenport community."
"At this point in time in America’s history, the strife between public servants and the public itself has never been greater,” he said.
Davenport Ald. Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, attended the rally to support Davenport police.
“Our Davenport Police Department meets or exceeds every law-enforcement standard in our great country,” he said. “I’m incredibly proud of our law enforcement.”
Gathered catercorner across the street was a group including Eric Puryear, of Bettendorf, who shouted at the rally-goers through a megaphone: “The rally you’re at is a rally for racism and hate,” he said. “We are here to counter-protest."
“They are attempting to drape themselves in the American flag as a means of passing on their hate," he said. "That is not something we support.”
With Puryear was Travis Schlitter, of LeClaire. Both were among the speakers later in the day at a protest against police brutality at the Davenport Police Department.
Tod Snell, part of the police supporters, wore a “Trump 2020 Keep America Great” T-shirt.
“I don’t agree with (the counter-protestors) but I applaud them because they’re out here peacefully doing what we should all be doing in one way or another, standing for what we believe,” he said.
Both groups on River Drive hollered and waved as those in support of a Q-C Awareness Walk to End Child Trafficking walked across the Centennial Bridge from Rock Island, down to River Drive and then back over the bridge.
Anti-trafficking protests
Jane Carroll was among those crossing the Centennial Bridge. “This is all for awareness of child trafficking in the area," she said afterward.
She said there more than 200 such marches were held worldwide Saturday. “We’re trying to make history, but also trying to raise awareness about child trafficking and human trafficking as a whole," she said.
She attended a similar rally later in which participants, many with children in tow, walked around Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport. Some walkers distributed brochures about Family Resources, which has a "Braking Traffik" program among its services.
Also in the afternoon, attendees at an East Moline rally protested mass incarceration. The additional purpose of the rally, at Jacobs Northeast Park, was to raise awareness to inmates' conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rally against police brutality
At 4 p.m., about 40 people, many with "Black Lives Matter" signs or T-shirts, gathered at Davenport Police Department in downtown Davenport to protest police brutality and racism. Most wore face coverings.
Puryear and Schlitter were among the speakers, who also included Renee Price, of Clinton. She said a police officer grabbed her from behind when she was eight months pregnant. She subsequently went into early labor with her son, who was born prematurely.
Davenport Ald. Patrick Peacock, 7th Ward, also attended, although not in an official capacity. He stayed in the background to ensure the gathering remained peaceful after seeing what he called social-media misinformation.
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-001
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-002
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-003
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-004
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-005
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-006
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-007
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-008
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-009
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-010
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-011
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-012
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-013
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-014
082320-qc-nws-patriotrally-015
082320-qc-nws-rally-001
082320-qc-nws-rally-002
082320-qc-nws-rally-003
082320-qc-nws-rally-004
082320-qc-nws-rally-005
082320-qc-nws-rally-006
082320-qc-nws-rally-007
082320-qc-nws-rally-008
082320-qc-nws-rally-009
082320-qc-nws-rally-010
082320-qc-nws-rally-011
082320-qc-nws-rally-012
082320-qc-nws-rally-013
082320-qc-nws-rally-014
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.