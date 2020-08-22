Freedom of Speech: In one day, the Quad-Cities saw rallies against trafficking and police brutality and sin, and for gun rights and the police

“I don’t agree with (the counter-protestors) but I applaud them because they’re out here peacefully doing what we should all be doing in one way or another, standing for what we believe,” he said.

Both groups on River Drive hollered and waved as those in support of a Q-C Awareness Walk to End Child Trafficking walked across the Centennial Bridge from Rock Island, down to River Drive and then back over the bridge.

Anti-trafficking protests

Jane Carroll was among those crossing the Centennial Bridge. “This is all for awareness of child trafficking in the area," she said afterward.

She said there more than 200 such marches were held worldwide Saturday. “We’re trying to make history, but also trying to raise awareness about child trafficking and human trafficking as a whole," she said.

She attended a similar rally later in which participants, many with children in tow, walked around Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport. Some walkers distributed brochures about Family Resources, which has a "Braking Traffik" program among its services.