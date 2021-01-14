 Skip to main content
Freezing rain moving northeast this morning
From the National Weather Service at 6 a.m.:

Freezing rain is spreading northeastward into parts of eastern Iowa west of Fairfield to Iowa City to Dubuque line early this morning. Slippery roads and sidewalks are possible so use caution if traveling this morning.

