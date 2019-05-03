MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine home was damaged in a Friday morning fire.
The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call at 6:51 a.m., Friday, of a fire at a single-family residence at 1819 Lucas St.
Upon arrival fire crews could see fire coming out of a second story window.
Crews initiated a fire attack to "knock down" the main body of the fire from the outside while other crews prepared for an interior attack. The fire was quickly brought under control and salvage operations were immediately started.
There were no injuries.
The fire damage was contained to a bedroom on the second floor but there was water and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house. Damage was estimated to be at $30,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation although it does not appear intentional at this time.
The Red Cross was called to assist the family, who will be temporarily displaced.
The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department. About 25 firefighters responded to the fire, including off duty personnel.
