Friends, colleagues mourn longtime Davenport community leader Clyde Mayfield

Mayfield was a servant, she said, working with the NAACP, civil rights and in the schools.

“He had leadership skills with young people,” she said. “He was an impeccable mentor.

“He was an absolute jewel. We literally have lost a community servant.”

Larry Roberson, president of the Davenport branch of the NAACP, said: “He was always volunteering. He was always in the schools, talking to the kids.”

"He was a very genuine man and certainly will be missed.

"He had a unique ability to always get to the heart of the matter," said Robert Kobylski, superintendent of Davenport schools. "Whatever the topic was, he always made sure we ended up talking about people, and that speaks to his community orientation."

"I found him to an inspiration," Kobylski said. "I will miss him personally."

The board will approach the vacancy by adhering to board policy, Kobylski said.