Friends defend Moline woman charged with murder of 15-year-old son

"He had weight, bowel, bladder and pressure-sore issues. He had been to the ER many times. She tried her best. He was a teenager, and he was in a growth spurt, and I wonder if that was part of the problem with his weight. It's not that they weren't feeding him, though."

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said Tuesday that she was surprised to hear that anyone who saw J.J. in the weeks leading up to his death would not detect something was seriously wrong. Though 15 years old, she said, the boy weighed just 38 pounds.

She said the "very careful and long investigation" into the death included "several different medical reports," none of which indicated the death was a result of natural causes.

"It was a very disturbing case for law enforcement and for personnel from my office," Villarreal said.

Axnix said she could understand, given J.J.'s condition at the time of his death, if his mother was charged with neglect. But Keim would not have intentionally neglected his needs, she said.

"I'm not saying she was a perfect mom. I'm not saying there aren't things she could have done differently. I wonder if there were some missteps with the doctors. She was afraid to take him to the hospital because of COVID. Before the pandemic, J.J. went everywhere with her.