From LA to the QC: Local filmmaking couple starts documentary nonprofit

After successful film careers in Los Angeles, husband and wife Kelly and Tammy Rundle decided to move back home to the Quad-Cities in 2007, bringing their love of film with them.

Now, years after starting a film production company here, the pair is expanding into sharing the work of others with their new documentary nonprofit, Truth First Film Alliance.

The creation of this nonprofit grew out of their love for the interactive film screenings they went to in Los Angeles that were lacking in the Quad-Cities.

"As soon as we left our home in Los Angeles, we started missing the weekly access we had to watching films followed by discussions with filmmakers," Rundle said.

Interactive documentary screenings of that sort will make up a large part of what the Truth First Film Alliance does. They plan to bring in documentary filmmakers from around the Quad-Cities and the country to screen and discuss their documentaries with Quad-City residents, focusing on important true stories.

“That’s something that’s not as common [in the Quad Cities], and we’d like to make it more common,” Rundle said.