Tony Bennett's signature song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” had a rocky road to its golden fame, and 41 years ago, four cousins in Davenport filed suit to obtain the composer's royalties.
Bill Christine — who was a 25-year staff writer for The Los Angeles Times — literally wrote the book in 2017 on that colorful history, “They Left Their Hearts in San Francisco: The Lives of Songwriters George Cory and Douglass Cross."
Cory, who wrote the music, died in 1978 and “left all his lucrative future residuals from the song to his friend Walter Hinton,” the author said recently, noting Hinton was a wannabe opera singer. Almost immediately, Cory's four cousins from Davenport, arguing that they were his only blood relatives, contested the will.
The case dragged on, and shortly before trial, the cousins agreed to settle for a “relatively paltry” $150,000, Christine said. “They passed up the chance for a lot more money than that.”
After Bennett recorded the song in 1962, Cory and Cross — who were lovers — became millionaires from their residuals, Christine said. They moved from New York City back to their beloved San Francisco, a city they could now enjoy on their own terms. But they quit writing songs, ended their relationship, and continued their lives of heavy drinking.
Cross was 54 when he died in 1975, and Cory was 57 when he died in April 1978 — a death wrongly called a suicide until an update by the San Francisco coroner's office in 2017, Christine said.
In Brooklyn Heights in the early 1950s, where the two songwriters, “pining for the city they had left, wrote their ode to San Francisco," the author said. Cory wrote the music, and Cross wrote the lyrics.
By early 1954, they felt it was good enough to be shopped around, although they had a long-running disagreement over the title. Cory thought it should have been called "When I Return to San Francisco." Cross' preference was "When I Come Home."
"It's a good thing they changed it," Bennett told Christine, who wrote an essay about the song for The Library of Congress. "Those other titles sounded like something that might have been written by a travel agent."
Cory and Cross knew Ralph Sharon, Bennett's accompanist, and gave him the sheet music one day on the streets of Manhattan. Sharon took it home, didn't look at it, and put it on a stack of other unrecorded songs that he kept in a dresser drawer, Christine said.
The song was still at the top of the stack in December 1961, when Sharon was packing for a tour that would eventually take him and Bennett to San Francisco. The city's name in the title caught Sharon's eye. Had the name still been the more generic "When I Come Home," it's likely Sharon would have overlooked it, but the pianist/arranger tossed the music into his suitcase, along with his shirts, the author said.
After a gig in Hot Springs, Ark., Sharon and Bennett were in a bar, and Sharon pulled out the song and showed it to Bennett. Bennett tried it out, and the bartender said: "Tony, if you ever record that, I'll be first in line to buy a copy."
Bennett performed it in public for the first time Dec. 27, 1961, at San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel. “Everybody was having a good holiday time, and they went crazy over it,” Christine said this week.
Bennett was under contract to Columbia Records at the time, and the company reps thought the song might be a hit, but the boss, Mitch Miller, was skeptical, saying it was “a regional song; it's an aberration; it'll sell some records in San Francisco, but it's not going to work here,” Christine said.
Bennett persisted in pushing the song, and in January 1962, he was allowed to record it, but Miller said it had to the B-side of a single from a new Charles Strouse Broadway show called “Once Upon A Time.”
After 3 a.m. on Jan. 24, Bennett did a fourth take of “I Left My Heart” that everybody liked, and the record was released on Feb. 2.
“The disc jockeys played both sides, and the reaction to the B-side was enormous compared to the A-side,” Christine said, noting the 45 sold 2 million copies its first year, and drew Frank Sinatra to record his own version, which didn't do as well.
Asked once about the success of the song, Cory said: "It reflects, in some small measure, perhaps, the history, the legend, the magic of this beautiful city that has fascinated the imagination of the world."
Bennett was more succinct, Christine related. "It's a great song. A great song about a great city," he said.
When Cory's will was filed, six days after his body was found, Hinton, the friend who had been willed the song's residuals, didn't anticipate any hitches. But on May 7, four of Cory's first cousins filed a protest — David Traver, his brothers Cory and Warren, and Winifred Hanson, all from Davenport, Christine said.
In court papers, the cousins argued that they were Corey's sole heirs because Cory's uncle, Paul Morgenthaler, "has disclaimed all interest in the decedent's estate.”
Interviewed in 2016, attorney Richard Carpeneti said that Hinton "was the strangest client I ever had." Hinton would answer a question one way one day, then change his answer the next time. Candor was not his bag, even in matters that were immaterial to the case, Christine wrote in the book, saying Carpeneti feared that if Hinton took the witness stand, he would wilt under a cross-examination.
“His credibility about everything could be called into question. There might be a real danger, in that event, that the cousins could take over the estate.”
“They were just about ready to go to trial, but Carpeneti was leery of doing that,” the author said this week. “They could lose the whole thing. He had a client who was a pathological liar. Hinton was incapable of telling the truth, even of basic things. He was leery of Hinton being on the witness stand, exposing himself. Carpeneti was afraid the jury might rule in favor of the Davenport people.”
In early August 1981, during a hearing in open court, the parties agreed to a compromise. The four cousins would receive $150,000, $30,000 of which would be paid out to their legal team. “The compromise and settlement of the will contest is just, fair and reasonable and is in the best interests of all persons interested in the estate," wrote John Ertola, a San Francisco Superior Court judge.
Carpeneti was surprised that Cory's cousins settled for so little, Christine wrote. "They had a chance to win the whole thing, with Hinton as an unreliable witness," Carpeneti said. "When they deposed him, they most certainly could see that he abused the truth right and left. And they must have known that the song rights were worth much, much more than what their clients settled for. It wasn't even close."
One provision in Cory's will had already been satisfied. He wanted no funeral, just a simple cremation with his ashes scattered at sea.
“Walter Hinton rented a tugboat. With his lawyer, Richard Carpeneti, and about a dozen of Cory's friends, Hinton went out in the direction of the Golden Gate Bridge,” Christine wrote. “Ten miles past the magnificent reddish-orange structure, arguably San Francisco's most iconic landmark, Hinton emptied the urn into the bay. Then Hinton, in his deep baritone, sang 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco,' a capella.”
The author said it's odd that Cross' lyrics don't mention the bridge itself. In 2016, San Francisco dedicated a monument to the city's official song in front of the famed Fairmont Hotel — a statue of Tony Bennett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.