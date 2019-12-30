FRUITLAND — There may soon be a new place of honor for all veterans in Muscatine County.
The Fruitland Community Lions Club has announced plans for an all veterans memorial, to be placed near Fruitland Community Center.
“We just started talking about how it would be nice to have a really nice memorial with a list of names and everything,” said Janina Hawley, chairwoman of the all veterans memorial committee.
The committee decided to place the memorial in Fruitland instead of at a cemetery, to allow more people to see it, and to deter vandals. Lions Club member Wayne Shoultz, along with several other Lions Club members, brought the idea to the Fruitland City Council, and the council was "more than happy” to have it in the city.
The committee worked with Louisa-Muscatine High School art students to come with a manageable and affordable design.
“It took us three or four months to come up with a design that everyone could agree on and that we thought we could afford,” Hawley said. The memorial will have 6-foot black granite walls with seating, a flag and lighting.
Each veteran will have two lines on the wall, enough room to list their names and service information, for $100. So far about 25-30 names have been submitted, and the memorial can fit 400 names. The committee is planning for about 240 names, but are willing to fit as many as they need to.
“We don’t want to leave someone off just because there’s no room, we’ll find room — we’ll buy more granite if we have to,” said Hawley. The engravings are available to all honorably discharged men and women of any branch of the military, living or dead, whether they were originally from Muscatine County or not.
Residents can make a monetary donation to the project if they wish. The Lions Club has raised about $16,000, enough for the granite, out of a $45,000 estimate for the project. The group started fundraising in September, when the Louisa-Muscatine Elementary School students held a loose change drive, raising $300. In February, there will be a fundraising Valentine’s Day dinner and dance at the Armed Forces Armory, hosted by the Fruitland Lions Club.
“We don’t know if we can raise the money by the end of the year or if it’ll be a couple of years,” Hawley said, “Some memorials take longer than others, it all depends on how the community comes together. We want everybody to think of it as their monument. It’s not just the Lions Club’s, it belongs to everybody.”
For more information, call 563-260-7952.
