 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fundraiser established for Davenport family who lost father and daughter in car crash
0 comments
topical alert top story

Fundraiser established for Davenport family who lost father and daughter in car crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A fundraiser started this week to help a Davenport family who lost two members in a car crash is halfway to its $100,000 goal.

The online fundraiser was started by Knilans' Furniture & Interiors in Davenport on behalf of the family of Lloyd Jones, an employee, and his daughter Bella, who were killed in a crash in Bureau County on Dec. 4, according to the page profile.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"There isn't a person who knew Lloyd that didn't love him and admire his strong work ethic, dedication to his friends and family and his positive attitude. He was the shining light of our Knilans' family and will be dearly missed," the company wrote on the fundraiser page.

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe had $53,125, $30,000 of which came from a single donor, Samuel Allen, according to its page. There were a number of $1,000 donations as well.

This story will be updated.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Illinois, Iowa farmers betting on the future of hemp
Local

Illinois, Iowa farmers betting on the future of hemp

  • Updated

As Iowa completes its first year of growing hemp and Illinois finishes its second year, Muscatine Community College students are nearing their harvest in a greenhouse at the college. The hemp sector offers a lot of promise after the federal government allowed the crop to be grown again via the 2018 Farm Bill.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Kim Reynolds completes 99 County Tour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News