Furniture or appliance shopping in the Quad-Cities? Be prepared to wait

"We've seen a demand on freezers since March, and we were beginning to think it's where people were storing their toilet paper," he said. "Think about it, though: A family of five that was usually gone to work and school for eight hours a day is now spending most hours at home.

"They're opening the refrigerator doors a lot more, and people are using all of their appliances more. Most manufacturing systems are set up to handle a certain number of back orders. They can't keep up now.

"There have been COVID outbreaks in (manufacturing) plants. People unloading trains got infected. Truck drivers got infected. It's a ripple effect. It's pretty much everything, and the predicted recovery has been pushed back repeatedly."

Since some appliance makers have been harder hit than others, Kramer said, he tries to show customers there could be options.

"You may come in wanting dishwasher X, but we have dishwashers Y and Z that have similar features," he said. "You just have to be flexible on brands."

There are exceptions.

Lee Kerr, owner of Slumberland at 616 E. Kimberly Rd., said he had changed his furniture-ordering process to beef up inventory.