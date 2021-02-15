GAUL: We got lucky with the vaccine ... But is that how it should be?

Here's how we came to our good fortune:

1. About three weeks ago, Dave logged into the Scott County Health Department website to check vaccine availability and to sign up for automatic notifications.

2. About a week later he learned the county hadn't gotten its expected doses. But he also heard that Walgreens was getting some vaccines, so he went to the Walgreens website and was asked to create an account, which he did, but there were no appointments available.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3. Last Wednesday, Feb. 19, he went back to the Scott County Health Department website and learned that vaccines would be available through the two health systems — UnityPoint Health and Genesis Health — and if we had a provider working in one of those systems, we would be notified when they got the vaccine.

4. Dave called his doctor in the Genesis system to check if he was, indeed, on a list and was assured that he would be called.

5. Not exactly trusting this, he on a whim logged back into the Walgreens site and "lo and behold, they had slots available," he said.

He quickly grabbed the first slot he saw, then logged off to create an account for me. Once my account was set up, there were still available slots, so he snagged one for me as well.