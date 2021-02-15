GAUL: We got lucky with the vaccine ... But is that how it should be?

We couldn't believe our good luck.
On Saturday, both my husband Dave and I received our first COVID-19 vaccines, the Pfizer brand, at two different Walgreens locations in Bettendorf.
No real lines and very little waiting.
The shot itself stung a little, but not bad, and neither of us have had any side effects. Our arms aren't sore.
We both received cards stating that we have been vaccinated. The cards carry the logo of the CDC, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the pharmacist placed a sticker on them identifying the type of vaccine and lot number and the date it was administered.
We were advised to keep these cards in case, in the future, they are required for travel or some other reason.
We have appointments for our second doses on March 13, both at the same Walgreens location and within 10 minutes of each other. Walgreens scheduled both dose one and two at the same time. We qualified because we are in the 65+ group.
Here's how we came to our good fortune:
1. About three weeks ago, Dave logged into the Scott County Health Department website to check vaccine availability and to sign up for automatic notifications.
2. About a week later he learned the county hadn't gotten its expected doses. But he also heard that Walgreens was getting some vaccines, so he went to the Walgreens website and was asked to create an account, which he did, but there were no appointments available.
3. Last Wednesday, Feb. 19, he went back to the Scott County Health Department website and learned that vaccines would be available through the two health systems — UnityPoint Health and Genesis Health — and if we had a provider working in one of those systems, we would be notified when they got the vaccine.
4. Dave called his doctor in the Genesis system to check if he was, indeed, on a list and was assured that he would be called.
5. Not exactly trusting this, he on a whim logged back into the Walgreens site and "lo and behold, they had slots available," he said.
He quickly grabbed the first slot he saw, then logged off to create an account for me. Once my account was set up, there were still available slots, so he snagged one for me as well.
"It was kind of by luck," he said.
His appointment was 2:25 p.m. Saturday at the Walgreens where Schnucks grocery store used to be, at Middle and Lincoln roads.
We went to the pharmacy area and there were chairs set up, six feet apart, where we could wait. There were just two people ahead of him, and he got his shot on time, almost to the minute.
He was asked to stay for 15 minutes to make sure he wouldn't have an adverse reaction. After that, we were good to go.
My appointment was about an hour later at the location across from Hy-Vee on Devils Glen Road. I waited a bit longer — about 20 minutes — but that seemed to be because the pharmacy was overall more busy.
In talking with others waiting in line, just about everyone was as surprised as we were that we were getting a shot, and attributed it to hearing something, making a move and getting lucky.