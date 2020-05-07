Generations in Rock Island now has seven deaths, 29 cases

Mack said the higher numbers at Generations can reflect a number of things. “While the numbers we see reported to the state are helpful in providing some context we have to keep in mind that testing at facilities varies dramatically from site to site,” Mack said. “Testing is not being done the same, and also there are many individuals, elderly people as well who may not be symptomatic but may have COVID-19.”

Nita Ludwig, administrator with the Rock Island County Health Department, said it is working with all long-term care facilities, specifically Generations.

“I can’t answer why (the number of positive tests and deaths) are higher (there)," she said. "We are all learning about COVID-19 as we go. It will probably be five years before we know.”

Diseases and ages of most in facilities can vary greatly, Mack said. “The way that deaths are reported also varies by county, by nursing home," he added."It’s possible some people have passed away at certain nursing homes and were never tested for COVID-19.