Genesis opens emergency coronavirus tent

Meanwhile, Genesis is continuing to operate its drive-through testing tents at 1520 W. 53rd St., Davenport, and the Genesis HealthPlex, 3900 28th Ave. Drive, Moline.

People do need a Genesis Health Group doctor's order to use these sites that test for COVID-19 as well as seasonal flu and strep. Patients remain in their cars for testing. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Cooper did not have a number of people using these sites, but said "the numbers of samples being collected for testing ... is trending upward and we expect that trend to continue.''

• The Illinois Public Health Association announced Thursday a donation of 30,000 gloves to statewide health care providers in the fight against the pandemic.

• Five Quad-City area colleges that are part of the QCCOLLEGES.COM initiative are donating personal protection equipment, or PPE, masks, ace shields and gloves they don't currently need because their health sciences programs are being conducted through distance delivery.

Donations from Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences will be evenly distributed between Genesis Health System and UnityPoint-Trinity, according to a news release from St. Ambrose.