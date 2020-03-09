Genesis, Trinity issue visitor restrictions during flu season, COVID-19 outbreak

Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health–Trinity have issued the following temporary visitor restrictions during continued widespread seasonal influenza activity and the global outbreak of COVID-19.
The changes are effective immediately at all inpatient locations of Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health–Trinity.
• Visitors are limited to two adults (age 18 and older) per patient at any one time in most circumstances.
• Those visitors under the age of 18 may visit only if they are an immediate family member and are considered by the patient’s health care team to be essential for the patient’s well-being.
• All visitors must be healthy. Do not visit if you are displaying signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness, which includes a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with cough, or sore throat. If you show symptoms, you may be asked to leave.
• Out of respect to patients, staff and other visitors, visitors with certain other symptoms, such as runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, vomiting, or diarrhea should also postpone their visits.
• Exceptions may be made in certain situations, including end-of-life care and those situations when a patient’s visitors are considered to be essential for the patient’s well-being and care.
• Some patient units, clinics, diagnostic service areas, and treatment areas, may already have additional restrictions to best protect our patients.
The health risks from cold and flu remain high, so limiting visitors to our hospitalized patients will keep patients safe while in our care.
Although the risk of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is currently low in our region, these restrictions will also serve as a preventive measure for that virus.
For more ways to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, and for the latest updates and guidance in this rapidly evolving situation, please visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov; Iowa Department of Public Health at www.idph.iowa.gov; and, Illinois Department of Public Health at www.dph.illinois.gov.
Quad-City Times