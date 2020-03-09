Genesis, Trinity issue visitor restrictions during flu season, COVID-19 outbreak

Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health–Trinity have issued the following temporary visitor restrictions during continued widespread seasonal influenza activity and the global outbreak of COVID-19.

The changes are effective immediately at all inpatient locations of Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health–Trinity.

• Visitors are limited to two adults (age 18 and older) per patient at any one time in most circumstances.

• Those visitors under the age of 18 may visit only if they are an immediate family member and are considered by the patient’s health care team to be essential for the patient’s well-being.

• All visitors must be healthy. Do not visit if you are displaying signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness, which includes a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with cough, or sore throat. If you show symptoms, you may be asked to leave.

• Out of respect to patients, staff and other visitors, visitors with certain other symptoms, such as runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, vomiting, or diarrhea should also postpone their visits.