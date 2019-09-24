As I was walking into the Muscatine Journal office this morning, the mocha-less hand began noticing the weather is getting kind of chilly.
Monday was the first official day of autumn, and it definitely came in like a lion (yes, I know that is supposed to be spring). It rained all weekend long and then gave a nice cool burst Monday and Tuesday morning. The weather is staying humid, but it isn’t really that warm.
In any event, October is right around the corner and — I’m sure no one is going to want to hear this — so is winter. I know. Who wants to talk about winter with the leaves not having turned? I really don’t know if it’s all this global climate change or if I’m just getting older, but winter seems to last longer than it ever did in the past. As usual, it’s always a good idea to get ready for winter in plenty of time. Keep in mind — the Halloween season is only just beginning, but there will be snow on the ground before you know it.
One of the most important aspects of being ready for winter is getting your car ready, just in case. I’ve done police reports for a long time, and there are always plenty of "just-in-cases." First, it’s time to change the oil. Check to see the kind of viscosity needed in freezing temperatures. Check the engine coolant to make sure it’s full. As long as you have the hood open, check the battery. In cold temperatures, you want plenty of charge. You also want to do a few standard things, like get a tune-up and change windshield wipers. Also, check your tires. It’s always a good idea in the winter to keep your gas tank at least half full.
You have free articles remaining.
You also want to assemble a nice first aid and survival kit for the trunk of your car. If you find yourself stranded during a blizzard, this is going to be worth more than its weight in gold. The obvious items include blankets, bottles of water, food, a first aid kit and a battery-powered radio.
This is also the time to read up on how to respond in a variety of situations. This is important. When you are stranded by a blizzard, it is the wrong time to think about what you want to do if you are stranded by a blizzard.
Definitely take a little time over the next few months and get some relatively small but important things done to get ready for winter. Small things don’t seem so small when you are stranded by the side of the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.