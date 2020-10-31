 Skip to main content
Gilda's Club closes 1 door in the Quad-Cities, opens 2
For 22 years, Gilda's Club of the Quad-Cities has been offering free programs for people touched by cancer at a beloved and historic mansion overlooking Davenport's East River Drive.

But as the nonprofit's board considered the future — how to serve more people, be more accessible and remain financially sustainable — it decided it could best  accomplish those goals by moving from the 160-year-old property to smaller quarters at hospitals on both sides of the Mississippi River, Joy McMeekan, executive director, said.

The new locations will be at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park Avenue, Davenport, and UnityPoint Health-Trinity on 7th Street in Moline.

Both locations will offer the club's core components of educational programming; support groups; healthy active lifestyle opportunities; resources and referral; and social activities.

Existing space at the hospitals will be reconstructed for a total of $1.2 million, McMeekan said. Both are contributing significantly to construction costs, and both spaces will be leased at $1 per year for 10 years, she said.

The mansion already has been sold to a Quad-City buyer, and Gilda's Club staff, as well as everything that goes with the program, will be out of the mansion by mid-December.

Staff will work remotely from their homes until the Trinity location opens, expected to be by the end of January. Then two staffers will go to Trinity and and the others will look for temporary office space until the Genesis site opens. A timetable for construction and opening at Genesis still are being determined, a Genesis representative said.

Genesis, Trinity

The Genesis location, to be located directly above the hospital's cancer center in what used to be doctor's offices, will be the bigger of the two spaces at 8,800 square feet and nine rooms, NcMeekan said. It will be the main clubhouse and will house the administrative offices.

The clubhouse will have three support group rooms, a dedicated children's space, a teen/young adult lounge, a wellness/yoga studio, a resource center, a full kitchen and a reception area/community room. The latter would be a place where a family member or support person could hang out while a patient is receiving treatment.

The Trinity location of 1,200 square feet will be down the hall from the hospital's Cancer Center. Although smaller, the Trinity site will have access to a kitchen and shared space for needs that can't be accommodated in its own space, McMeekan said. 

As for members' getting acquainted with new meeting places, that transition already has occurred. Since March 17, no indoor, in-person meetings have been held because of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

In making its decision on its future, the Gilda's Club board considered all options — renovating the mansion, finding a commercial or residential space that did not require as much upkeep as the mansion, finding a strictly commercial space, or partnering with the hospitals, McMeekan said.

The partnering option made sense for many reasons. First, it will save Gilda's Club a lot of money, including current and future building maintenance as well as day-to-day expenses such as snow removal and landscape work, she said.

Second, the locations will be closer to members because they'll be in hospitals where treatment takes place, and they will be on "both sides of the river," alleviating the barrier that bridges pose to some people, McMeekan said. And, they're be more handicapped accessible.

Partnering with the hospitals is a natural outgrowth of Gilda's Club long-standing relationship of providing outreach programs at the campuses, she added. And representatives of both hospitals serve on the Gilda's Club board.

Having Gilda's Club on their properties also benefits the hospitals because the club offers such a wide range of services for patients.

Research shows that patients do better when psycho-social needs are taken into consideration, or when one "looks at treating the whole patient," McMeekan said. With new partnership, the hospitals can concentrate on treating the disease and Gilda's can address the "whole person."

 "We share a vision of treating the whole person with a cancer diagnosis," Andrea Schelin, oncology director at Genesis Health System, said.
 
"Having Gilda's Club services in a new, welcoming facility at Genesis Cancer Care Institute in Davenport will provide patients with information, support, compassion and convenience.''
 
Alison Beardsley, director of oncology at UnityPoint Health Trinity, said much the same.
 
"Cancer is a devastating diagnosis that not only affects a patient's physical health, but also a patient's and caregiver's emotional wellbeing.
 
"While UnityPoint Health has been working with Gilda's Club for many years ... we are thrilled that we are partnering with them to move on-site. This will allow for their programs and services to be more accessible and convenient for our patients."
 
Genesis diagnoses about 1,500 new cancer patients each year from Iowa and Illinois, Schelin said.
 
Trinity serves about 800 new cancer patients annually, Beardsley said. 
 
Serving more people
 
At present, Gilda's Club serves about 1,000 members annually, reaching 15 percent of cancer patients and their families in the area.

Members come from a 17-county area, and Gilda's Club had been offering in-person services in Muscatine and Clinton weekly before they were shut down by COVID-19.

McMeekan expects that those services, at Muscatine Senior Resources and MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, will resume as soon as it becomes safe to do so.

McMeekan hopes to increase the club's reach to  least 1,500 members annually and 30 percent of patients and families.

"The hospital partnership will get us there," she said. "We've seen a lot of success with other affiliates who have done this model." 

 
 

What is Gilda's Club?

Gilda’s Club is a free, nonprofit emotional and social support community for people living with cancer, and their families and friends. It is named in memory of Gilda Radner, best known for her work on NBC’s "Saturday Night Live," who died of ovarian cancer in 1989.

The first Gilda's Club was founded by Radner's husband, Gene Wilder; her psychotherapist, Joanna Bull; and friends.

It opened in 1995 in New York City. When the Quad-Cities location opened at 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport, during November of 1998, it was the sixth in the country.

Nearly $568,000 was raised over two years to get the former bed and breakfast up and running. Support came from many sources including grants from the Regional Development and Scott County Regional authorities, the nonprofits that hold the gambling licenses for the Rhythm City and The Isle casinos, respectively.

Gilda's Clubs are now part of the nonprofit Cancer Support Community, with 170 locations and 47 licensed affiliates.

The Quad-Cities club has six full-time staff members and six part-time facilitators. One of the staff positions is currently open as a cost-saving move during the pandemic.

Gilda's Clubs rely on fundraising, including events, to offer their free services and in-person fundraisers have not been possible since March.

Helping to supplement lost revenue have been some grants and the federal Payroll Protection Plan that "helped us significantly," Joy McMeekan, executive director, said. "We've also cut expenses as best as we can." 

Previous high-profile fundraisers included "Intimate Conversations" that allowed guests an evening with Terry Heldreth, 2018 "American Idol" winner; Cesar Millar, "The Dog Whisperer"; Nicholas Sparks, novelist and Joan Lunden, former "Good Morning America" host.

Others were a wine walk in the Village of East Davenport, a run and Birdies for Charity associated with the John Deere Classic golf tournament.

Private individuals, corporations, and foundations also provide direct and in-kind support.

The Quad-Cities Gilda's Club budget is about $500,000 annually, serving about 1,000 members each year.

Members include men, women, children, friends and family affected by cancer who attend activities to learn how to live with cancer whatever the outcome.

Offerings cover five core components: educational programming, support groups, healthy lifestyles programs, social activities and resources and referral.

Since the pandemic, "it's been a challenge" to figure out different ways to deliver these services, McMeekan said. Some activities have been held outside, programming has been put online and staff members have made it a point to make weekly phone calls to members.

"We try to stay connected as best we can," McMeekan said.

Although Gilda's Club offers a home-like atmosphere, it is not a place where people live.

For more information, go to gildasclubqc.org

Gilda's moving sale; auction going on NOW

Gilda's Club needs to downsize as it moves into new quarters, so it is having a Moving Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the mansion, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport.

Items include a wide range of furniture including couches and end tables, paintings, pillows and Isabel Blooms.

The public can get a sneak peek on some of the larger items and bid or buy now online until midnight Nov. 16 by going to www.32auctions.com/GCQCexpansion

To get to the mansion on the days of the sale, drive up either Bridge or College avenues from East River Drive and turn either right (from Bridge) or left (from College) into the alley. The mansion is half-way down the alley. Look for the sign and the red door. Parking is off the alley.

The Blessing Tree

The long-running tradition of lighting the holiday Blessing Tree on the Gilda's Club lawn will continue this year despite the pandemic.

The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, allowing  participants to remember their loved ones. People also are invited to buy a light, bow or ornament for the tree to support the club.

The 32-foot-tall tree will stay lighted until Jan. 4.

It is an annual landmark for people driving on East River Drive.

