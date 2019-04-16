Nicole Gleason, public works director/assistant city administrator, says the city of Davenport will have no operational changes related to the flood until the river is projected to go below 18 feet,
"Our flood wall will remain up, and our crews monitoring the flood wall and pumps on 24-hour shifts," she said. "Since there is rain in the forecast this week, we will likely remain in this mode for all of this week and possibly next. We will know more Wednesday and Thursday once we see the impact of the rain to the flood forecast."
