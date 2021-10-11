Go Red For Women Event back this year with dinner

Jolene Welser described her family as "kind of a genetic mess." Her father, sister and brother all have artificial cardiac pacemakers, which help control heartbeats. Just last week, her mother was set to have her own pacemaker placed after her heartbeat dropped to around 25 beats per minute.
"It's just kind of ironic that all this has happened all at once," Welser said, talking about her mother's heart issue and her own position as the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Event featured survivor this year.
Like her family, Welser, 59, lives with a heart condition. Unlike her family, she has a stent and not a pacemaker. The stent fixed a blockage in her heart, which doctors found after a bad bout of atrial fibrillation, which Welser experienced in the past.
Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and commonly fery fast heart rhythm, which can lead to blood clotting. It can increase the chances of stroke, heart failure and other complications.
Her atrial fibrillation continued to worsen, and this year she received an ablation to treat it. She's going to the Go Red for Women Event later this month to raise awareness for her condition and others.
The Go Red For Women Event is back this year as a dinner rather than a luncheon, 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.
During the event will be a cocktail hour, wrapping up of a silent auction which goes live Oct. 15, dinner and speakers, including Welser and Denee Brown with Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C. Tickets to the dinner can be purchased at the American Heart Association Quad Cities website.
The organization has already begun seeing donations come in, 2021 Quad Cities Go Red Co-Chair Stephanie Eckhardt said.
"People have been very generous this year coming out of the pandemic," Eckhardt said.
Eckhardt also feels a personal connection to the American Heart Association, after she lost her father to heart disease and stroke when she was 13. She retired from education four years ago and became a realtor, giving her time to join the association.
The luncheon-turned-dinner is one of the American Heart Association's major fundraisers in the Quad-Cities. With no in-person event in 2020, dollars funded were down 36% from the previous year.
Eckhardt and her co-chair Dana Nelson-Holstein raised funds virtually last year, making lemonade from life's lemons. Eckhardt's mantra during the height of the pandemic was "I cannot wait to hold the event."
"I'm really excited," she said.
One in three women in the U.S. die from cardiovascular disease, and it is the leading cause of death for women. Welser, who's worked as a personal trainer for 20 years, said she was shocked when she heard about her heart. She'd been told that staying active and healthy would mitigate any issues, but it doesn't always work like that.
Now she stays active and eats well to stay healthy with her condition, and encourages others to do the same, medical needs or no. She said it's strange to think of herself as a survivor when she'll always live with her condition, and her supporters have never made her feel like she needs to survive through anything.
"The people that I've worked with, the doctors and everything, have been so amazing I guess I didn't think I was going through so much," Welser said.