Go Red For Women Event back this year with dinner

Jolene Welser described her family as "kind of a genetic mess." Her father, sister and brother all have artificial cardiac pacemakers, which help control heartbeats. Just last week, her mother was set to have her own pacemaker placed after her heartbeat dropped to around 25 beats per minute.

"It's just kind of ironic that all this has happened all at once," Welser said, talking about her mother's heart issue and her own position as the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Event featured survivor this year.

Like her family, Welser, 59, lives with a heart condition. Unlike her family, she has a stent and not a pacemaker. The stent fixed a blockage in her heart, which doctors found after a bad bout of atrial fibrillation, which Welser experienced in the past.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and commonly fery fast heart rhythm, which can lead to blood clotting. It can increase the chances of stroke, heart failure and other complications.

Her atrial fibrillation continued to worsen, and this year she received an ablation to treat it. She's going to the Go Red for Women Event later this month to raise awareness for her condition and others.