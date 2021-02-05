Gov. Reynolds lifts face mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions in Iowa

However, the lifting of mitigation strategies also comes as the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been among the slowest in the country; a new, more contagious strain of the virus has been detected here; and the state has ordered K-12 schools to offer in-person instruction to all students.

The two-week averages for new cases and COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths have been dropping precipitously since the pandemic’s largest spike, in late November and early December. However, those averages remain higher than they were at any point in the nearly year-long pandemic prior to that early winter surge.

And while the COVID-19 vaccine is now available and being distributed across the country, the rollout in Iowa has been among the slowest in the country. Roughly 7% of Iowans have received at least the first of two shots required for the vaccine; that’s among the three lowest rates in the country, according to federal data tracked by the Washington Post and New York Times.

Earlier this week, the state public health department confirmed three cases of a new COVID-19 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom, that medical experts believe spreads more easily than the original strain of the virus. Experts also believe, however, that current vaccines are also effective against the new strain.