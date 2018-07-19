DES MOINES — Kim Reynolds raised less than half of her challenger’s haul, but she still has the financial edge as the race to become Iowa’s next governor gets underway.
Iowa candidates for statewide and legislative offices were required to file campaign fundraising reports Thursday. The fundraising period covered roughly seven weeks, from May 30 to July 14.
Reynolds, the Republican incumbent governor, raised $1.2 million during the period, according to reports published Thursday by the state.
That is less than half of the $2.6 million raised by Fred Hubbell, the Democratic nominee for governor. The Hubbell campaign said that is a record for the period.
But Reynolds has more money sitting in her campaign account: $3.6 million to Hubbell’s $1.9 million.
Reynolds did not face a primary challenger and, thus, did not have to spend as aggressively during the primary campaign.
Hubbell raised the $2.6 million in the latest period without donating any of his own money. The wealthy retired business executive poured nearly $3 million of his own money into his campaign while securing the Democratic nomination.
Hubbell did, during the latest period, receive nearly $21,000 from family members, including donations of $10,300 and $10,000 from siblings.
Hubbell and Reynolds already have proven to be prolific fundraisers. They raised about $12 million between them during the primary campaign.
Libertarian candidate Jake Porter raised roughly $3,700 during the period and has $1,500 remaining.
The national governor’s groups are already heavily invested in the race. The Democratic Governors Association contributed $250,000 to Hubbell’s campaign during the latest period. The Republican Governors Association donated $1.3 million to Reynolds’ campaign in January.
Iowa’s gubernatorial race this week was rated a toss-up by national political forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.