Governor won't close Waterloo Tyson plant

DES MOINES — Despite employee fears of scant worker protections and officials' calls to temporarily shutter Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo, the governor said Monday she has no plans to order Tyson to close, saying it was important to keep businesses in the food supply chain up and running.

Also, Black Hawk County recorded a second death over the weekend, a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60. The virus has so far infected 259 in Black Hawk County and caused two deaths.

Gov. Kim Reynolds faced a barrage of questions at Monday's coronavirus briefing about the Waterloo plant and meatpacking facilities across the state.

She acknowledged meatpacking workers were uniquely susceptible to the virus. At Iowa Premium in Tama, 177 out of more than 500 workers tested positive for coronavirus. The facility had been shuttered since April 10, but reopened Monday.

"We will continue to see clusters of positive cases in these facilities because COVID-19 spreads easily and quickly, and once it is introduced it is very hard to contain," Reynolds said. "But without them, our food supply will be impacted. We're doing our part to keep them open in a responsible way."

Reynolds announced 257 new coronavirus cases statewide on Monday, including four new deaths.