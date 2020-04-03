10 more COVID-19 cases in Scott and Rock Island counties

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Scott and Rock Island counties increased again Friday, with six more in Scott County and four more in Rock Island County. The individuals range in age from their 20s to mid-70s, and all are self-isolating at home.
Scott County now has 31 positive cases, while Rock Island County has 25 cases. Henry County reported two additional cases on Friday, bringing the county's total to seven.
Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers said during Friday's joint press conference that because the novel coronavirus is new, response to the virus also is new.
"Each time an individual tests positive across the country, we in public health learn something new about the virus," Rivers said. "We know that symptoms of someone experiencing COVID-19 have been fever, cough and shortness of breath."
Rivers said other individuals with COVID-19 had experienced milder symptoms such as a runny nose or sore throat.
"The fact that COVID-19 symptoms can range from mild to more severe is one of the main reasons we are asking you to stay at home," Rivers said. "Stay at home as much as you can, even if you have no symptoms. The spread of COVID-19 is very serious in our community, and staying home saves lives."
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig advised residents sheltering at home to continue cleaning surfaces and to regularly wash clothing. Ludwig said most of the confirmed cases in the Illinois Quad Cities are because of community spread.
"We do have one positive case was travel-related," she said.
Rivers said the first two positive cases in Scott County were travel-related, but the rest were likely community spread.
Ludwig said those with mild cases of COVID-19 typically take from one to two weeks to recover, while those who were hospitalized may take six weeks or longer to recover. Fatality rates for those infected with COVID-19 average between 1 and 2%.
The World Health Organization characterized the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday reported an additional 85 positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 699 positive cases in the state and 11 deaths. The situation in Illinois is more dire with 8,904 cases and 210 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Kirby Winn, public relations manager with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, said the facility was seeking plasma donations from anyone who had recovered from COVID-19.
Pete Lux, director of donor and patient services with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, said those donating must wait at least 14 to 27 days after symptoms have subsided and the donor had tested negative for COVID-19.
To provide convalescent plasma, donors must be fully recovered from their COVID-19 infection and must meet all other criteria for blood donation. Plasma will only be collected from donors with laboratory-confirmed tests showing they had a COVID-19 infection.
"A positive COVID test is a requirement to be a donor of this plasma at this point; that is an FDA mandate," Lux said. "You cannot be someone who was presumed positive without that test result."
Winn said that although the delivery of convalescent plasma is a good method of providing antibodies for other diseases, no cases have been proven yet to have acted as a vaccine or cure for COVID-19. Lux said those who had been affected by SARS or MERS and were treated with plasma containing anitbodies of those viruses had shown progress in past studies.
"The blood supply currently is very strong," Lux said. "Our donor centers have been very, very busy."
To maintain social distancing, Lux said donations by appointment only will be accepted at the blood center.
"We need to keep our eye on this; it is not going to be a short-term event," Winn said.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday extended the stay-at-home order and school closures until April 30 and ordered all non-essential businesses to remain closed.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday also extended school closures until April 30. During her Friday press conference, Reynolds defended her decision not to declare a shelter-in-place order for the state by listing all proclamations she has issued, including the closing of schools, businesses and restrictions of mass gatherings.
"If additional action is necessary to protect Iowans, I will do so," she said. "What matters is the substance of the order, not the name."
Reynolds said 80 Iowans currently were hospitalized because of COVID-19 and asked members of the media to help spread the message urging residents to stay home.
"If we are responsible, we can get through this pandemic together," she said.
Iowa residents who have questions about COVID-19 can call the public hotline at 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. Illinois residents can call 1-800-889-3931.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.