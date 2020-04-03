10 more COVID-19 cases in Scott and Rock Island counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Scott and Rock Island counties increased again Friday, with six more in Scott County and four more in Rock Island County. The individuals range in age from their 20s to mid-70s, and all are self-isolating at home.

Scott County now has 31 positive cases, while Rock Island County has 25 cases. Henry County reported two additional cases on Friday, bringing the county's total to seven.

Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers said during Friday's joint press conference that because the novel coronavirus is new, response to the virus also is new.

"Each time an individual tests positive across the country, we in public health learn something new about the virus," Rivers said. "We know that symptoms of someone experiencing COVID-19 have been fever, cough and shortness of breath."

Rivers said other individuals with COVID-19 had experienced milder symptoms such as a runny nose or sore throat.