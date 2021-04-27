2021 Iowa legislative session headed for OT

DES MOINES — The 2021 legislative session is going to go into overtime as top Republicans try to hammer out differences that are holding up adjournment.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said lawmakers will be at the Statehouse in May to complete their work given that agreements between the House and Senate have been elusive in cutting taxes and funding several priorities that have dogged legislators most of the 107 days they have been at the Capitol.

Both chambers also still have major work to do to pass an $8 billion-plus state spending plan for fiscal 2022.

Representatives debated bills Tuesday, and senators likely will engage in floor action Wednesday and maybe Thursday. But Friday — the last day lawmakers receive daily expense funding — will come and go without a clear path to adjournment emerging from closed-door negotiations among Statehouse Republicans, he said.

“We will adjourn at some point. It might be a week or so,” Whitver said in an interview. “We’re having good conversations with the governor, working with the House trying to find those common interests to end a successful session.