600th virus-related death recorded in Iowa, but numbers declining

Iowa surpassed 600 new coronavirus-related deaths this past weekend, but on the whole the data is trending in a positive direction.

On Monday, the number of virus-related hospitalizations declined for the 12th consecutive day, according to state public health data, and that number and its seven-day average are the lowest since late April.

And the seven-day average for daily newly confirmed deaths is at its lowest since early May.

As of Monday afternoon, 607 Iowans had died from virus-related complications, according to state public health data.

The state processed 5,593 tests in a 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday. One of the goals of the state’s expanded testing program --- made possible by a $26 million contract with a Utah-based private health care company --- was creating the capacity to process 5,000 tests per day.

