BETTENDORF — At a forum before more than 200 people on Tuesday afternoon, Democratic presidential hopefuls vowed to reduce prescription drug prices, promote “Medicare for all” and maintain the solvency of Social Security.
The forum, sponsored by AARP Iowa and The Des Moines Register, featured New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former cabinet Secretary Julián Castro and California Senator Kamala Harris. Held at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, it was the second of five forums scheduled across Iowa this week, with 19 presidential hopefuls participating in all. The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus is in February 2020.
On policy, the candidates mostly agreed with the broad contours—and occasionally the finer points of their ideas. Priorities and temperaments differed. Several people in the audience said they were looking for the candidates' soft skills, like passion, quick wits and potential ability to debate successfully against President Donald Trump.
Each candidate had 25 minutes to answer questions from moderators and the audience. No introductions or opening remarks were allowed, though candidates gave a closing statement.
After their respective sessions, Gillibrand and Castro spoke with journalists. Harris declined to do so.
Gillibrand floats universal basic income for caretakers
When asked how she would bring down the cost of prescription drugs, Gillibrand promised to use antitrust laws to prosecute pharmaceutical companies engaging in illicit practices like price gouging.
If a drug company does not produce a generic alternative in a “reasonable amount of time,” she would ask the National Institutes of Health to produce that generic “to create not-for-profit competition with the private industry.”
She also would use the public authority to undermine the influence of corporate lobbyists, she said.
“Laws are written in the dead of night by special interests,” she said. “Under my Medicare-for-all plan, the first thing I’m going to do is go back to the drug manufacturers and guarantee that American citizens and anyone on Medicare pays the lowest price for every drug.”
Gillibrand, Castro, and Harris all support Medicare for all.
Although some Democratic candidates want to abolish private insurance, Gillibrand resisted calls for a complete public takeover of the market. “Insurance doesn’t have to be illegal,” she said. “Let’s just compete with them.”
One of the biggest applause lines of the afternoon came when Gillibrand pledged to “outlaw the use of advertising to sell drugs.”
She also floated an idea, which she described as “not yet fully fleshed out,” to provide a universal basic income to full-time direct caretakers who are otherwise unpaid to care for siblings, spouses, parents or other relatives.
Gillibrand, a Democrat from a conservative district in upstate New York, stumped in Davenport in March. She has recently been touring the Midwest as part of her “Trump Broken Promises” tour. With reporters after her session, she said she was most surprised by “at how frustrated so many people were.”
Castro emphasizes solvency of Social Security
Castro assured attendees he would fight to protect Social Security.
“You earned Social Security, so Social Security should always be strong and there for you,” Castro said. To ensure its viability, he would increase the payroll tax beyond its roughly $130,000 cap to fund the Social Security trust fund as well as “search for other revenues.”
Castro also spoke about prescription drug prices, including the need for Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
“We need to support the importation of drugs from countries that have a safe vetting process like Canada so that people can get the drugs they need cheaply,” Castro added. “There is no reason that insulin should cost several times more here, in the United States, than it does in Canada or other countries.”
Castro also connected immigration reform, one of his signature issues, to the slate of problems facing senior citizens in an aging country. By encouraging safe immigration, he said, the U.S. can attract young, needed workers.
Castro formerly served as mayor of San Antonio and later as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the cabinet of President Obama. He is the only Latino candidate in a contest before the most diverse electorate in history.
Castro, who has struggled to break out of a crowded field, gained momentum after a memorable performance in the nationally televised June candidate debates.
Castro’s star rose in 2012 when he delivered the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention, the same address that vaulted then-state senator Barack Obama to national attention in 2004.
The forum was Castro’s first stop in the Quad Cities since announcing his candidacy in January. Two earlier visits were canceled by travel issues.
“Over these last two years, unfortunately we’ve been so focused out of Washington on division and polarization,” Castro said on Tuesday. “We have the greatest nation in the world already. I don’t want to go backward.”
Harris threatens to pull patents
Harris vowed to require drug companies to price fairly — and to deploy the Department of Justice to enforce that and other accountability measures as necessary.
“I am prepared to end the tax break that pharmaceutical companies have been receiving for advertising prescription medication,” she added. “In the mid-’80s, the rules changed, and they’ve received these phenomenal tax breaks for direct-to-consumer marketing.
“Their main business model is about profit, not public health,” she said.
Ahead of her appearance in Bettendorf on Tuesday, Harris released a plan (“People Over Profits”) that would allow the federal government to set the prices of some prescription drugs as well as to tax 100% of drug profits above the fair market price.
When asked how she as president would help get generics to the market, Harris threatened to pull patents from companies that don’t follow the rules, which elicited applause and gasps from the audience.
The U.S. government is “is so much in the pocket of the pharma companies that we’re allowing them to charge our people more than they charge” people in countries like the United Kingdom, she said. “That’s outrageous. It’s really outrageous."
Harris wants to end private insurance. “There will eventually not be a need for private insurance,” she said.
Harris first stumped in the Quad Cities in February, also at the Bettendorf center.
Harris served as California attorney general from 2011 until 2017, when she was sworn in as U.S. Senator. Her record as a prosecutor in San Francisco has come under scrutiny from progressives, but voters in attendance on Tuesday praised her oratorical talents and confidence as a leader.
“There are seniors in Iowa who get on a bus to go to Canada and get their medication,” Harris said. “This is an issue we can solve.”
Outside the convention center dozens of McDonald’s employees were protesting for better working conditions, including a $15 wage and a union. The protest was part of a national three-day series of strikes and protests timed to coincide with the forums held across the state.
Both Castro and Gillibrand joined the protesters and spoke in support of their demands.
The forum focused mostly on issues related to senior citizens, including health care, the social safety net, drug prices, age discrimination, even robocalls.
It was moved from a Davenport hotel to the convention center less than 24 hours before the start time. Brad Anderson, AARP Iowa's state director, said high interest forced the forum to “get a bigger venue.”
“You are witnessing history,” Anderson said about the six days of forums across the state. “A lot of people thought that was a crazy idea. But sometimes it is the craziest ideas that captures people’s attention.”
