Attorney: City will pay $260,000 to settle ex-Davenport fire chief's discrimination case

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, reached Thursday, deferred to Warner. Matson, though, said his understanding was that since City Council aldermen previously approved the insurance policy and the payout is required under "a caveat to the insurance policy" the payout does not require council approval.

"I take my guidance from our lawyers," Matson said.

He added: "I would have looked forward to having this discussed in a court of law. I think that would have been the right way to go."

City Council Finance Committee Chairman and Alderman JJ Condon, at-large, also deferred to Warner but added that his understanding "is it's pretty black-and-white in the policy," as to the insurance carrier's right to settle unilaterally.

Washburn-Livingston, 63, accused Spiegel of firing her in 2017 based on her age and gender, alleging she was forced out of the job for complaining about the way she was treated.

Washburn-Livingston also accused Spiegel of creating a hostile work environment, which led to her being sexually harassed in the form of receiving an unmarked package with a bag of penis-shaped candies. She says that package was accompanied with a note that read: "Eat a bag of d----."

Meanwhile, the city has alleged Washburn-Livingston spent too much time away from work on excessive travel and professional development, overspent taxpayer dollars on lavish office furnishings, was insubordinate and poorly managed the relationship with the local firefighters union.

