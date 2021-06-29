Audit issues bring response from Wilton City Council

WILTON — Officials in Wilton are responding to issues identified in a state audit. The audit report of the previous fiscal year was made public June 22. Issues included were lack of separation of duties, lack of independent review of bank reconciliations, incorrect posting of receipts, lack of a proper public purpose documentation for employees clothing allowances, and disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts at year end.

The report also included recommendations to correct the issues, noting the city's proposals to address the issues have been accepted.

"The main thing is to make sure nothing improper is going on," City Administrator Jeff Horne said during Monday night's City Council meeting. He added the state apparently "didn't like" the housing project the city is assisting with -- a joint project with the Wilton Development Corporation.

"Muscatine does it," Wilton Mayor Bob Barrett said. "Everyone does it, and we get written up."

FIREWORKS CRACKDOWN

With Independence Day around the corner, Police Chief Dave Clark has a warning for anyone shooting off fireworks in Wilton at other than the permitted times -- if the police catch you, you'll face a hefty financial penalty.

