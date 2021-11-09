Bettendorf business owner announces run for U.S. House in Iowa's new 1st District

A political novice, first-time candidate and Bettendorf business owner has announced his intent to run as a Republican in 2022 for the U.S. House in Iowa's new 1st Congressional District.

Kyle Kuehl, who owns and operates FSBO Homes Quad Cities (For Sale By Owner) and launched Code Ninjas Quad Cities -- a franchise that teaches computer coding and STEM education to children ages 5 to 14 -- issued a news release Monday announcing plans to run for the open U.S. House seat representing much of southeast Iowa, including Scott, Clinton, Muscatine, Cedar, Johnson and Louisa counties.

Kuehl, who has "absolutely zero political experience," said he is running on his experience serving in the military and as a business owner.

"When I look at Congress, there are way too few veterans in Congress and way too few business owners in Congress, and, honestly, that’s why not much is getting done," Kuehl said. "Whether left or right, that will appeal to a lot of eastern Iowa folks looking for those attributes in Congress."

According to a press release, Kuehl served as sniper in the Iowa Army National Guard and deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.