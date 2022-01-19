Bill: Iowa police could face $50K fine for enforcing federal gun laws

“This is a dangerous bill,” Traci Kennedy, with the gun safety advocacy group Iowa Moms Demand Action, said during the hearing. “It would make it illegal for any public officer or law enforcement to assist with enforcement of federal gun laws that help keep our communities and state safe.”

Nunn said Jasper County was the first in Iowa to declare itself a sanctuary county from federal gun laws. He cited recent orders from federal agencies as examples of why his proposed legislation is needed.

“Drafting this bill I took no pleasure in identifying there could come a time when a fed regulatory authority could enforce on the state something that is protected by the (U.S.) Constitution,” Nunn said. “(The bill) is a clear indication to the federal government that their overreach in Iowa will not be tolerated.”

Kelly Meyers, a lobbyist for the Iowa County Attorneys Association, said county attorneys have expressed concern the legislation would make it difficult for law enforcement to enforce laws that are designed to protect victims of domestic violence.