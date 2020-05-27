Bobby Schilling's son under fire for homophobic tweets

Terry said Wednesday that he stands behind his comments.

"I don't regret anything," he said. "It's all truth and it's how most Americans feel."

Terry explained that as executive director for the APP, he is concerned with how sex education is being taught in schools and the influence it has on children. He said his group is working toward legislation that will regulate online pornography and implement age restrictions, making it harder for children to access.

"What we're building is the NRA for families," he said. "Just like how the National Rifle Association organizes gun owners in public policy and politics to protect their rights, we are organizing families and parents to protect their rights in public policy and make it easier to raise children (and) to protect your children."

Terry said his goal is to protect children from "really bad curriculum" being taught in schools, including "homosexuality, how to change your gender and teaching kids how to masturbate. Really graphic stuff we should be keeping away from kids.

"Obviously I was trying to be descriptive and really drive home the point of what we're getting at.