Campaign Almanac: Grassley ad says Franken has no plan for inflation

A new ad from Sen. Chuck Grassley targets comments Democratic candidate Mike Franken has made on inflation, saying the candidate has no plan to fight rising costs.

The ad shows a clip of Franken saying “Iowa, our president, our senators, have no role in that whatsoever,” referring to inflation.

“If Franken doesn’t understand that a senator can fight inflation, we can’t elect him,” the ad says.

In a news release, Grassley’s campaign spokesperson Michaela Sundermann said high inflation is the result of Democratic policy, and said Franken’s recent statements about fighting inflation is “flip-flopping.”

“How are Iowans supposed to know what Mike Franken actually believes when he constantly gives us whiplash?” Sundermann said. “Luckily, Iowans already have a senator they trust with a proven track record of fighting inflation and working to keep more money in Iowans' pocketbooks.”

Franken’s campaign in a news release said Grassley’s record had driven up the cost for Iowans, including a vote against capping insulin costs at $35 and voting against the budget deficit reduction in the Inflation Reduction Act. The release said Franken would lower costs by fixing the supply chain, stopping price gouging, cutting taxes on the middle class and capping insulin costs, among other things.

“Time after time, Sen. Grassley has voted against Iowa families and for policies that allow his corporate special interest donors to jack up prices,” the release said.

Franken campaign ad targets Grassley’s abortion stance

A new ad from Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken targets the stance his opponent, Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, has on abortion laws.

“Chuck Grassley has been trying to overturn Roe v. Wade since it was first decided half a century ago,” Franken says in the ad.

The ad says Grassley thinks politicians should be able to ban abortion without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother, pointing to an amicus brief Grassley signed onto in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court case, which overturned the federal right to an abortion.

The Mississippi law at question in the case banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It allowed for exceptions for a medical emergency but not for rape or incest.

Franken says in the ad Grassley supports banning abortion nationwide, citing a vote Grassley took to advance a 2018 bill from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., seeking to ban abortion at 20 weeks nationally. Grassley also co-sponsored that bill, which contained exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

“Sen. Grassley says one thing in Iowa and does another in Washington, D.C.,” Franken’s spokesperson C.J. Petersen said in a news release. “Iowans deserve to know which Chuck Grassley they’ll get — an extremist who has support national abortion bans and will continue to stand in the way of a woman’s right to make her own decisions.”

Grassley Works Campaign Manager Matt Dailer said in a statement the ad was “chock full of lies” and said Franken should take it down. The campaign said Grassley supported exceptions for rape and incest and the life of the mother.

“Sen. Chuck Grassley has supported and continues to support exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother, and he has affirmed multiple times that abortion should be a state issue,” Dailer said. “It's disappointing Mike Franken is so willing to lie to Iowa voters.”

Grassley has not said whether he would support a 15-week national abortion ban also introduced by Graham this year, but he said when the bill was introduced he thinks abortion is now a state issue.

Grassley and Reynolds to join Ernst fundraiser

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley will join U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual “Roast & Ride” fundraiser this month.

The two Republicans join the list of speakers including Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Iowa’s Republican candidates for U.S. House, Reps. Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Randy Feenstra, and state Sen. Zach Nunn.

“I am excited to join Sen. Grassley and Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Joni’s Roast and Ride,” Reynolds said in a news release Monday. “Joni’s not only a good friend, but she cares so deeply about Iowa, our families, farmers and small businesses. As Iowa Republicans push our commonsense message across the state, this event will be a great opportunity to rally supporters ahead of the midterm elections.”

Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary to President Donald Trump, is the Republican nominee for governor of Arkansas.

This year’s fundraiser, which will be held Oct. 22, is the first to include a “ruck march,” a military-style march usually done with weighted gear. The march begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by a motorcycle ride and a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

“Our lineup for Roast and Ride wouldn't be complete without our fearless leaders Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds” Ernst said in the press release. "This is a perfect opportunity for Iowans to come out and support all of our strong, conservative candidates, and hear from Arkansas's next governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”

Hinson Endorsed by U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson announced the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for her reelection to Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Hinson, of Marion, is being challenged by Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha.

Hinson and representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce toured Legacy Manufacturing in Marion on Monday.

“Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has a strong record of leadership and supporting free enterprise in the Hawkeye State,” John Kirchner, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Midwest regional office, said in a statement. “Rep. Hinson understands the challenges that Iowans face and will continue to pursue pro-growth policies and workforce development opportunities. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Rep. Ashley Hinson in her reelection."

Nicole Crain, executive vice president of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, said Hinson had continued to support Iowa manufacturers and small business owners as evidenced by her “strong pro-jobs voting record.”

The association represents more than 1,500 member companies and 330,000 Iowa.

“ABI members look forward to working with Congresswoman Hinson in the next Congress,” Crain said in a statement.

National Republicans to campaign alongside Zach Nunn

Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join 3rd Congressional District candidate Zach Nunn for events this month.

Gingrich will join Nunn, a state senator from Bondurant, for a discussion of the House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” policy on Tuesday. The policy is a set of goals House Republicans aim to pursue if they regain control of the House after the November elections.

Gingrich, the House speaker between 1995 and 1999, spearheaded the “Contract with America” agenda under President Bill Clinton, which shares some similarities to the Republicans’ current plan.

Nunn is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne to represent Iowa’s 3rd District, which includes Des Moines.

The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Historic Fort Des Moines.

Pompeo will join Nunn for a fundraiser in West Des Moines on Oct. 21, according to an invitation shared by Nunn. The event will also include U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

The event will be held at the Stine Barn in West Des Moines. Tickets are $75 per person.